People pay tribute to Chen Ning Yang at Tsinghua University in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:18, October 20, 2025

People pay tribute to Chen Ning Yang at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2025.

Renowned physicist Chen Ning Yang, a Nobel laureate and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, died in Beijing on Saturday at 103, according to Tsinghua University. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A woman pays tribute to Chen Ning Yang at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2025.

A man pays tribute to Chen Ning Yang at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2025.

