People pay tribute to Chen Ning Yang at Tsinghua University in Beijing
People pay tribute to Chen Ning Yang at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2025.
Renowned physicist Chen Ning Yang, a Nobel laureate and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, died in Beijing on Saturday at 103, according to Tsinghua University. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A woman pays tribute to Chen Ning Yang at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2025.
A man pays tribute to Chen Ning Yang at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2025.
