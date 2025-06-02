Chinese, international scientists urge greater collaboration for sustainable development

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and international scientists have called on the global scientific community to unite and make greater contributions toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through continued exploration at the frontiers of science and technology.

The remarks were made in Beijing on Saturday at a seminar titled "Sustainable Development and Inclusive Collaboration: Responsibilities of the Scientific Community," held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Academic Divisions of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Hou Jianguo, president of the CAS, noted that global challenges such as climate change, environmental pollution, resource scarcity, and food security are increasingly intertwined, while the opportunities and challenges of the new technological revolution are profoundly reshaping the landscape of global sustainable development.

He said that as China's national scientific research institution, the CAS has consistently strengthened its research efforts in fields such as ecological conservation, life sciences, health, and energy technology over the years, exploring new pathways and solutions to leverage emerging technologies for sustainable development.

Looking ahead, Hou emphasized that the CAS will remain committed to openness, working closely with global partners and leading scientists to deepen international collaboration in key research areas. The CAS also aims to enhance talent exchange and joint training, conduct advisory evaluations on sustainable development, promote open data sharing for sustainability, and harness the power of artificial intelligence, Hou noted.

Reflecting on five decades of personal collaboration with Chinese scientists, as well as institutional ties between Australia and China, Chennupati Jagadish, president of the Australian Academy of Science, underscored the enduring power of inclusive bilateral and multilateral scientific cooperation.

He highlighted the potential of science to transcend geopolitical boundaries and foster global cooperation, particularly in transformative fields such as quantum technologies and artificial intelligence.

Sergei Chernyshev, vice president of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), said the RAS prioritizes cooperation with China. Future collaboration between RAS and CAS will be key to addressing global challenges and strengthening bilateral relations, he noted.

Peter Gluckman, president of the International Science Council (ISC), said the CAS has emerged as a true leader in global science, not only for its research contributions, but also for the partnerships it fosters and its commitment to science as a global endeavor.

The ISC is committed to promoting international scientific cooperation, safeguarding the principles of science, and ensuring that science continues to evolve to address global challenges, Gluckman said.

More than 60 participants attended the seminar, including heads of science academies and international scientific organizations from 14 countries and regions, along with domestic and foreign members of the CAS.

