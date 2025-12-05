Chinese premier to hold "1+10" dialogue with heads of major international economic organizations

Xinhua) 16:49, December 05, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will hold the "1+10" Dialogue in Beijing on the morning of Dec. 9 with heads of major international economic organizations, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Li will hold the dialogue with President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, Director-General of the International Labour Organization Gilbert F. Houngbo, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements Pablo Hernandez de Cos, Chair of the Financial Stability Board Andrew Bailey, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun, and Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Frantisek Ruzicka, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the theme of the dialogue is "Working Together on Global Governance for Shared Development."

