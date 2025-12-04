China sees strong growth in 5G base stations

Xinhua) 16:57, December 04, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China witnessed substantial growth in the number of 5G base stations this year, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

As of the end of October, the total number of 5G base stations in the country reached around 4.76 million, with a net increase of 507,000 from the end of last year, accounting for 37 percent of all mobile base stations.

In the first 10 months, China's telecom industry maintained stable performance, with the construction of new infrastructure progressing steadily.

The country's telecom revenue exceeded 1.46 trillion yuan (about 207 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, marking a year-on-year increase of 0.9 percent.

As of the end of October, the number of 5G mobile phone users topped 1.18 billion, a net increase of 170 million from the end of 2024, accounting for 64.7 percent of all mobile phone users.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)