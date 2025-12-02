Hainan FTP ideal trade, investment destination for European firms: scholar Cui Hongjian
(People's Daily App) 16:54, December 02, 2025
In an interview with People's Daily, Cui Hongjian, director of Center for the European Union and Regional Development Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said China's continued high-level opening up will "provide strong confidence for the European side." He highlighted the Hainan Free Trade Port's alignment with European principles of "free movement of people, trade and data," noting that it serves as an ideal destination for European firms amid rising US tariffs.
(Produced by He Jieqiong, Di Jingyuan, Han Xiaomeng, interns Chen Yijun, Yao Yuhe, Wu Jiayi and Sun Yuqing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hainan's independent customs operations benefit market opening, boost consumption: economist
- S.China's Hainan to implement new tourism regulations as FTP opening-up deepens
- Hainan FTP opens wider to Global South: officials
- Entry barriers eased at Hainan FTP
- Hainan FTP gears up for island-wide independent operation
- Entry barriers eased at Hainan FTP
- Commentary: Hainan Free Trade Port epitomizes China's high-standard opening-up
- Xi stresses adopting high standards for building Hainan Free Trade Port
- With independent customs operation, Hainan Free Trade Port poised to pioneer China's high-standard opening up
- Hainan Free Trade Port to officially launch island-wide independent customs operation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.