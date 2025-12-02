Hainan FTP ideal trade, investment destination for European firms: scholar Cui Hongjian

(People's Daily App) 16:54, December 02, 2025

In an interview with People's Daily, Cui Hongjian, director of Center for the European Union and Regional Development Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said China's continued high-level opening up will "provide strong confidence for the European side." He highlighted the Hainan Free Trade Port's alignment with European principles of "free movement of people, trade and data," noting that it serves as an ideal destination for European firms amid rising US tariffs.

(Produced by He Jieqiong, Di Jingyuan, Han Xiaomeng, interns Chen Yijun, Yao Yuhe, Wu Jiayi and Sun Yuqing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)