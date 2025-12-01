Hainan's independent customs operations benefit market opening, boost consumption: economist

(People's Daily App) 15:35, December 01, 2025

In an interview with People's Daily on Saturday, Su Jian, professor at the School of Economics at Peking University, analyzes the consumer benefits brought by the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). He noted that the FTP, together with the zero-tariff policy following its island-wide independent customs operations, will not only support market opening but also enhance people's well-being. Su also encouraged enterprises to seize the opportunity to connect with global markets and "grow stronger and bigger."

(Produced by He Jieqiong, Di Jingyuan, Shan Xin, Han Xiaomeng, intern Chen Yijun, Wan Peixin and Wu Jiayi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)