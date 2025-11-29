China-Europe freight train trips hit 120,000

The X8086 China-Europe freight train waits for departure at the Chengdu International Railway Port in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 28, 2025. As the X8086 train departed from Chengdu on Friday, the total number of China-Europe freight train trips has surpassed 120,000, with the total value of goods transported exceeding 490 billion U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China-Europe freight trains have made a cumulative 120,000 trips and transported goods with a total value exceeding 490 billion U.S. dollars, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said on Friday.

The 120,000-trip milestone was achieved with the departure of a freight train on Friday from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, heading to Poland, according to China Railway, China's railway operator.

To date, the types of goods transported by China-Europe freight trains have expanded to 53 categories that cover 50,000 kinds of products. High value-added goods such as automobiles, auto parts, mechanical equipment, and electronic and electrical products, are the main exported goods transported via these trains.

As a flagship project and a landmark brand of the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Europe freight train service has established a comprehensive logistics network across Eurasia.

Currently, these trains reach 232 cities in 26 European countries.

