Chinese FM holds talks with Syrian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:53, November 18, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Hassan al-Shibani in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held talks with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Hassan al-Shibani in Beijing.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is pursuing a friendly policy toward the Syrian people and respects their independent choices.

The two sides should have mutual respect for each other's core interests, refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs, carry forward their tradition of friendship, and bring bilateral relations back on track, Wang said.

China appreciates Syria's commitment to the one-China principle, he said. China hopes that Syria will firmly support the just cause of the Chinese people in opposing "Taiwan independence" and seeking the complete reunification of the country, and that Syria will work with China to safeguard the political foundation of their bilateral relations, he added.

Noting that the United Nations Security Council has recognized the East Turkistan Islamic Movement as an international terrorist organization, Wang said that Syria has promised that it will not allow any entity to use Syrian territory to harm China's interests. He expressed China's appreciation for this promise, as well as its hope that Syria will take effective measures to implement it.

China welcomes Syria's participation in cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and in strengthening cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Wang said.

He said China supports Syria in achieving peace at an early stage, in adhering to the "Syrian-led, Syrian-owned" principle, in conducting inclusive dialogue, in integrating actively into the international community, and in finding a national reconstruction plan that conforms to the will of its people through political dialogue.

China is willing to work with the international community to promote security and stability in Syria, he noted.

Al-Shibani said that Syria adheres firmly to the one-China principle, opposes any force that undermines the one-China principle, and supports China firmly in safeguarding its core interests. Syria attaches great importance to China's security concerns, opposes terrorism in all forms, and does not allow any entity to use Syrian territory to engage in activities that undermine China's national security, sovereignty or interests.

He said that Syria has great appreciation for the important initiatives China has put forward, and is willing to learn from China's experience and participate actively in the Belt and Road Initiative. Syria appreciates China's support for Syria at the United Nations, and is ready to enhance multilateral communication and cooperation.

After the talks, a joint statement from the foreign ministers of China and Syria was issued.

