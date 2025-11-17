Japanese PM's provocative remarks spark strong criticism in Taiwan

Xinhua) 13:22, November 17, 2025

TAIPEI, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Across Taiwan, political figures, opinion leaders and media have condemned Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's provocative remarks on Taiwan as unwise and harmful to the interests of people on the island seeking peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Takaichi recently said that the Chinese mainland's "use of force on Taiwan" could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan and implied the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait. Despite multiple representations from China, the Japanese side has refused to retract the remarks.

Former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, Ma Ying-jeou, said that Takaichi's attitude towards the Taiwan question will inevitably arouse associations with the revival of Japanese right-wing militarism.

Cross-Strait issues should not be subject to foreign intervention, Ma said, emphasizing that they must be resolved by the people on both sides of the Strait. "Chinese people across the Taiwan Strait have the wisdom and ability to settle differences peacefully."

Hung Hsiu-chu, another former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, accused Takaichi of making remarks that push Taiwan to the brink of danger and reveal the lingering shadow of Japanese militarism.

"Anyone attempting to drag Taiwan toward the edge of war must be firmly told: stop," she said.

Chi Hsing, publisher of The Observer magazine, said that during the Japanese occupation, the people of Taiwan never ceased resisting in various forms. "Today, anyone in Taiwan with a sense of justice would reject Takaichi's remarks," Chi added.

Lai Yueh-chien, a local political commentator, said that Takaichi's remarks suggest treating the mainland as a potential target of war, reflecting a clear militaristic stance.

Another political commentator, Hsieh Chih-chuan, pointed out that Takaichi's rhetoric disregards history and international law. He warned that "Taiwan independence" separatists should not harbor illusions simply because of Takaichi's words. "China will be unified eventually and inevitably," he said.

An editorial in the China Times, a Taiwan-based Chinese-language daily, warned that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities must not wishfully pin their hopes on Takaichi's claim of "a contingency in Taiwan," noting that supporting Japan's radical course with the mindset of "opposing the mainland" will only push Taiwan into a precarious situation.

