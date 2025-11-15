China urges Netherlands to show willingness for cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday urged the Netherlands to demonstrate willingness to cooperate with China and present a substantive, constructive solution to the Nexperia issue.

A spokesperson for the ministry made the remarks when asked to comment on a recent statement concerning the issue of the semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, an overseas subsidiary of the Chinese company Wingtech, by Vincent Karremans, Dutch minister of economic affairs.

China is extremely disappointed and strongly dissatisfied with such a statement, which distorts the facts, confounds black and white, and persists in willful actions, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, China has agreed to the Netherlands dispatching personnel to China for consultations.

China stands ready to work with the Dutch side to resolve the current issue as soon as possible, in the interest of maintaining the security and stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further noted that China hopes the Dutch side will bring forward constructive solutions, and aim to solve problems, instead of creating new problems and conflicts.

