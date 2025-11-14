Chinese independent watch brand wins honor at Geneva

Xinhua) 15:54, November 14, 2025

GENEVA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese independent watch brand Fam al Hut on Thursday won the Audacity Prize at the 25th Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG), widely regarded as the "Oscars of the watch industry."

The award went to the brand's creation, "the Mobius." Dai Xinyan, the 25-year-old founder of Fam al Hut, said he felt "very excited" after winning the prize.

"China's watch industry has moved beyond the stage of simply having well-known brands -- we are now in the era of proving how good we can be. With more original innovation and stronger brand awareness, the industry holds enormous potential," said Dai.

GPHG President Raymond Loretan told Xinhua that China's innovation is reshaping global competition and that Chinese brands are rapidly becoming strong rivals to watchmakers worldwide, including those in Switzerland, and their growing international presence is creating more opportunities for recognition.

China has made steady advances in high-end intelligent manufacturing, said Zhu Shunhua, president of the Shenzhen Watch &Clock Association.

"By showcasing their work alongside leading Swiss, German and Japanese watchmakers, Chinese brands are strengthening their global visibility and will continue to bring more 'good Chinese design' and 'good Chinese manufacturing' to consumers worldwide," said Zhu.

This is the second time a Chinese brand has claimed a GPHG award. In 2021, China's CIGA Design won the Challenge Watch Prize for its original model, "the Blue Planet."

