HKSAR allows visa-free airport transit for Nepalese nationals

Xinhua) 14:17, November 14, 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Immigration Department of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday announced that effective from Nov. 15, 2025, nationals of Nepal who are in direct transit by air and do not leave the airport transit area may transit the HKSAR visa-free.

A spokesperson for the department said that under the Belt and Road Initiative, this visa-free transit arrangement will bring travel convenience to visitors from Nepal and enhance Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub.

Other visa arrangements for nationals of Nepal coming to the HKSAR will remain unchanged, according to the department.

