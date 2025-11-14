Xinhua research report on jointly building global leadership released in Johannesburg

Xinhua) 10:19, November 14, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2025 shows a report titled "Jointly Building a New Model of Global Leadership -- Work Together in Pursuit of a More Just and Rational Global Governance System" at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, released the report here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, on Thursday released a report titled "Jointly Building a New Model of Global Leadership -- Work Together in Pursuit of a More Just and Rational Global Governance System" at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference.

The international community urgently needs a "new model of global leadership," one that does not emanate from any single country, bloc or international organization, but rather represents a multilateral form of leadership -- a synergy forged by the international community in active response to global challenges, the report said.

According to the report, the world today faces a global leadership deficit, reflected in the failure of peace, imbalance in development and discord among civilizations.

To overcome this deficit, the fundamental strategy for jointly building this "new global leadership" lies in transcending the logic of hegemony through the logic of symbiosis, it noted.

The report outlines four key pathways towards building such leadership: taking shared human values as the compass, the Four Global Initiatives proposed by China as the systemic blueprint, the promotion of an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization as the direction of transformation, and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity as the future vision.

The report was released by Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, at the forum. The two-day event, running through Friday, focuses on strengthening global governance and deepening China-Africa cooperation.

More than 200 representatives from over 160 media outlets, think tanks, government organizations and other institutions from China and 41 African countries, as well as the African Union, have gathered in Johannesburg, South Africa, to engage in discussions under the theme "Reforming Global Governance: New Roles and Visions for China-Africa Cooperation."

Jointly Building a New Model of Global Leadership -- Work Together in Pursuit of a More Just and Rational Global Governance System

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2025 shows a report titled "Jointly Building a New Model of Global Leadership -- Work Together in Pursuit of a More Just and Rational Global Governance System" at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, released the report here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A delegate reads a report titled "Jointly Building a New Model of Global Leadership -- Work Together in Pursuit of a More Just and Rational Global Governance System" at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 13, 2025. The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, released the report here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)