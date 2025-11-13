Trending in China | Huangping's 'Singing mud' clay whistle

(People's Daily App) 15:07, November 13, 2025

In Huangping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, Guizhou Province, yellow mud can "sing" in the hands of local craftsmen. Evolved from techniques for making clay and pottery figurines, the Huangping clay whistle is adorned with bright patterns and produces crisp sounds, making it a popular toy instrument among Miao children.

