Mainland encourages Taiwan businesses to tap 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities

Xinhua) 08:59, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday expressed hope that Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises will seize the opportunities presented by the formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and share the fruits of Chinese modernization.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee has laid out the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development, which has drawn great attention and sparked discussions across various sectors in Taiwan, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference.

Industries on the island, including electronics, machinery manufacturing and food processing, have expressed strong interest in taking part in the implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan, according to Chen.

Many Taiwan-funded businesses and entrepreneurs believe the plan will inject strong momentum into complementary advantages and integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, he said.

Businesses and entrepreneurs from both sides of the Strait can work together to explore pathways for deeper integration in sci-tech and industrial innovation, Chen noted.

The mainland, Chen said, will continue to improve institutional and policy support for cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, creating broader and more diverse opportunities for economic collaboration and integrated development.

