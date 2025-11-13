Chinese ethnic costumes on exhibit in Romania

A student from the University of Bucharest performs during the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

BUCHAREST, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition showcasing traditional attire from China's ethnic minority groups opened on Tuesday at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, attracting locals and tourists.

Titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes," the event is organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Bucharest. The opening ceremony featured performances of Chinese songs and dances, a guqin recital and an ethnic fashion show.

Chinese Ambassador to Romania Chen Feng said the exhibition would help Romanians gain a deeper understanding of China's cultural diversity and further strengthen bilateral cultural exchanges, as ethnic costumes embody both identity and art, and reflect generations of craftsmanship and aesthetic heritage.

University of Bucharest Vice-Rector Mugur Zlotea said the exhibition builds bridges through language and art, with the costumes representing the history, memory and creativity of China's ethnic groups.

Visitors expressed admiration for the show.

Julian Moise, who lived in Shanghai for three years, highlighted the vibrant colors of the intricate Miao embroidery. He also expressed hope for more collaboration in preserving traditional crafts, noting Romanians' growing interest in Chinese culture and cross-cultural understanding.

The exhibition will run till Nov. 28.

A student from the University of Bucharest performs during the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

A woman visits an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

A student from the University of Bucharest performs during the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

A woman visits an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

Students from the University of Bucharest perform during the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

University of Bucharest Vice-Rector Mugur Zlotea speaks at the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

People visit an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

Chinese Ambassador to Romania Chen Feng speaks at the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Splendid Attire -- Chinese Ethnic Costumes" in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 11, 2025.

