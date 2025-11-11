Xi Jinping reiterates China's determination to open up

People's Daily Online) 13:44, November 11, 2025

From Nov. 5 to 10, 2025, the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Shanghai. As the world's first national-level expo dedicated to imports, the CIIE has become a window into China's efforts to foster a new pattern of development, a platform for promoting high-standard opening-up, and an international public good shared by the global community.

Since the first CIIE in 2018, President Xi Jinping has repeatedly underscored China's firm commitment to promoting the building of an open world economy and supporting economic globalization through keynote speeches, addresses, and letters.

