Book introducing Xi Jinping's economic thought published

Xinhua) 08:20, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A book introducing Xi Jinping's economic thought has been published by the Higher Education Press and the People's Publishing House.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has guided China's economic development to make historic achievements and undergo historic transformations. Xi Jinping's economic thought has thus been formed.

Comprising 15 chapters, the book expounds on the significance, historical status, distinctive features, scientific framework, fundamental connotations and practical requirements of Xi Jinping's economic thought.

This book will serve as a key textbook for students majoring in economics at higher education institutions to systematically study and grasp Xi Jinping's economic thought, and also as an essential reading material for Party members and cadres.

