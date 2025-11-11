Interview: China a stable, innovative, responsible force in global development, says Ethiopian scholar

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Despite global turbulences, China has achieved significant progress in economic resilience, green development, openness and social welfare over the past five years, cementing its role as a stable, innovative and responsible force in global development, an Ethiopian expert has said.

Amid global crises such as the pandemic, conflicts, climate change and trade tensions, China has remained steadfast in realizing its targets set in its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for growth, innovation, urbanization and major projects, said Balew Demissie, a senior consultant at the Policy Studies Institute of Ethiopia.

In 2024, China's GDP rose to 134.9 trillion yuan (about 18.95 trillion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 5 percent. China ranks among the world's fastest-growing major economies, continuing to contribute about 30 percent to global economic growth, according to a government work report.

Demissie said that innovation has emerged as a key driver for China's development. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that China's total R&D expenditure accounted for 2.68 percent of its GDP in 2024.

While China remains the world's major manufacturing hub, its focus has shifted to smart industries, such as electric vehicles, robotics, 5G technology and renewable energy equipment.

Impressed by China's green transition, Demissie said the country has been focusing on aligning growth with ecological balance and has become the world's leading investor in renewable energy, adding that China is on the right track to peak carbon emissions by 2030.

In terms of opening up, Demissie highlighted China's ongoing efforts to improve access for foreign investors while strengthening legal protections for fair competition and intellectual property.

"Investing in China for a win-win future has become a prevailing consensus among global investors. Foreign enterprises, in return, have contributed significantly to China's trade, industry, taxation and employment," he said.

In his eyes, China's role in sustaining global stability becomes especially evident during global crises, such as supplying vaccines, medical equipment and economic aid during the pandemic and contributing to UN peacekeeping, infrastructure financing and global climate dialogues. "China demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of global headwinds," he added.

The scholar said China's 14th Five-Year Plan also offers valuable lessons for African nations, including Ethiopia, in pursuing structural transformation and resilience amid global uncertainties.

"China's experience shows that sustained national progress requires consistent vision, adaptive strategy and effective implementation," he said.

