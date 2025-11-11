AI expands access to high-quality medical care across China

People's Daily Online) 09:47, November 11, 2025

A medical worker operates an intelligent logistics and transportation system to deliver medical supplies at the Shahe Campus of Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital Ganzhou Hospital in Zhanggong district, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 22, 2025 (Photo/Hu Jiangtao).

In recent years, artificial intelligence has fueled the rapid rise of digital health care. From children to older people, and from prevention to treatment, the integration of AI has made quality medical resources more accessible than ever.

At the Health Services exhibition area of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Shi Wei, chief physician at the ophthalmology department of Beijing Children’s Hospital, demonstrated a lightweight, smart fundus camera.

With a simple scan of the eye, a clear image of the fundus appears on the screen in less than a second. According to Shi, the AI algorithm automatically analyzes and interprets the image, helping doctors make quick assessments. This allows children to receive high-quality eye screening services in their own neighborhoods.

At another booth, a robot with blinking eyes attracted attention with its friendly expressions. By talking to it or playing interactive games, visitors could see how it helps screen for high-functioning autism, using data from a person's facial expressions, voice and behavior to assist early diagnosis.

The companion robot provides comprehensive support for children with high-functioning autism spectrum disorders, offering everything from early screening to rehabilitation. Through interactive voice, facial expressions and movement, it engages children in assessment and training exercises that can be done at home, helping improve their social and cognitive skills.

An AI medical system assists a doctor with imaging diagnosis at Shapingba Hospital, Chongqing University, southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 8, 2025 (Photo/Sun Kaifang).

In February, China's first "AI pediatrician" went live at Beijing Children's Hospital, also known as the National Center for Children's Health. The virtual doctor serves two key roles: acting as a clinical research assistant that helps physicians quickly access the latest studies and medical guidelines, and assisting in the diagnosis and treatment of rare or complex diseases.

AI is also playing an important role in psychological counseling and mental health education. An AI assistant developed by Peking University Sixth Hospital has already been rolled out in several cities. It interacts with users in conversations to detect potential cognitive, emotional, behavioral or relationship issues. Based on these interactions, the system assesses the severity of problems, provides personalized guidance, and, when necessary, advises users to seek further evaluation from a mental health professional.

AI applications are also emerging in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). One example is a compact meridian therapy robot developed by Xiyuan Hospital of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS) to treat tension-type headaches. When turned on, the robot's mechanical arm automatically identifies the relevant acupoints on the head and delivers massage therapy along a preset path.

"Compared with manual therapy, machine treatment offers greater stability. It can also combine multiple forms of physical stimulation, such as pressure, heat and magnetism, delivering more consistent and longer-lasting effects," said Zhang Lu, chief physician of the hospital's acupuncture department.

Efforts are already underway for TCM to fully embrace AI. In 2024, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the National Data Administration jointly issued opinions on promoting the development of digital TCM, calling for the integration of big data, AI and other emerging digital technologies throughout the TCM innovation and development chain within three to five years.

Students interact with robotic arms at the Wuxi Brain-Computer Science Innovation and Demonstration Center in Liangxi district, Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Sept. 26, 2025. (Photo/Hu Panxue)

AI is also playing an increasingly vital role in the prevention, detection and management of chronic diseases.

In chronic disease management, where large patient populations, long management cycles, and diverse individual needs are the norm, medical AI is being hailed as a new tool to oversee and improve chronic care.

