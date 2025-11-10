Silicon Valley incubator CEO: Every industry needs to be rebuilt by AI

(People's Daily App) 11:22, November 10, 2025

The 2025 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit kicked off on Friday in the ancient water town of Wuzhen in East China's Zhejiang Province. Steve Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of the Silicon Valley incubator Founders Space, told the People's Daily that every industry needs to be rebuilt with AI. He says this is a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs.

(Produced by Lin Rui and intern Wu Zhuoran)

