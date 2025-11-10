Former Aston Martin CEO: AI is the new engine of cars

(People's Daily App) 14:08, November 10, 2025

The 2025 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit concluded on Sunday in the ancient water town of Wuzhen in East China's Zhejiang Province. Andy Palmer, former Aston Martin CEO, told the People's Daily that AI is the new engine of vehicles, redefining how cars are made. He highlighted China's strength in AI and software, noting that its success lies in a consistent industrial strategy.

