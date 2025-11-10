China dominates 10m air rifle mixed team at ISSF World Championship

Xinhua) 14:08, November 10, 2025

CAIRO, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China won gold and silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team at the 2025 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol on Sunday, with Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao defeating compatriots Peng Xinlu and Wang Honghao.

Wang and Sheng prevailed 17-3 in the all-Chinese final, securing China's fourth straight world title in the event.

Sheng retained the title he won two years ago in Baku, while Wang claimed her first senior world crown a day after taking silver in the women's individual event.

"It felt pretty good," Olympic champion Sheng told Xinhua after the match. "The venue feels familiar; the main difference is my mindset. I'm more mature and steady now. Whether there's pressure or not, it's almost the same for me because I'm mentally more determined."

Reflecting on his growth since the 2022 Cairo World Championships, Sheng said, "I wasn't very confident before and my technique wasn't great either, but this time I can clearly understand my goals and what I need to do."

The 20-year-old praised both his former partner, Huang Yuting, and current teammate Wang Zifei. He said both are composed and "are very determined in executing their techniques."

Sheng rated his overall performance as "50 points out of 100," adding that he is focused on improving technique rather than medal counts.

In the bronze-medal match, Turkey's Damla Kose and Mert Nalbant beat Italy's Carlotta Salafia and Danilo Sollazzo 16-10 to earn their first world championship medals.

Later, France's Clement Bessaguet won the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol with 31 hits, ahead of India's Anish Bhanwala on 28 and Ukraine's Maksym Horodynets on 25.

The men's and women's 10m air pistol finals are scheduled for Monday.

