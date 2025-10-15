Olympic champ Sheng claims maiden National Games title in men's 10m air rifle

Xinhua) 11:03, October 15, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Two-time Olympic champion Sheng Lihao finally added a long-awaited National Games gold to his glittering resume on Tuesday, winning the men's 10m air rifle final with 254.6 points at China's 15th National Games.

The 20-year-old from Jiangsu, who already owns two Olympic gold medals and a world title, led from start to finish in a star-studded final that included 50m rifle 3 positions Olympic champions Liu Yukun of Shaanxi and Zhang Changhong of Shandong.

The match offered little suspense. Sheng built a two-point cushion heading into the final two shots and maintained control to clinch his first National Games crown. Wang Yutong of Jilin took silver, while Liu claimed bronze.

"Honestly, I didn't expect to shoot this well," said Sheng. "I think I managed to stay in good form throughout, and maybe luck was on my side too."

An eight-time World Cup winner, Sheng made his National Games debut four years ago, earning a bronze in the mixed team event.

"In my first National Games, I was quite nervous," he recalled. "This time, with more experience, I was able to adjust better and show a stronger side of myself."

In the women's 10m air rifle team event, Zhejiang, featuring Olympic champion Huang Yuting, 2023 world champion Han Jiayu, and world record holder Wang Zifei, lived up to expectations. The trio had surpassed the previous world record in qualification with 1,903.6 points before Han captured individual gold in dramatic fashion on Monday.

Facing a resilient Hunan team led by 16-year-old World Cup champion Peng Xinlu, Zhejiang saw the score tied six times up to 12-12 before winning four consecutive points to seal a 16-12 victory.

Henan defeated Hubei 17-5 to take the bronze.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the inaugural men's 25m rapid fire pistol team final, Shandong came from 6-8 down to edge Shaanxi 10-8 in a thrilling finish. Veteran Olympic champion Li Yuehong praised his young teammates Liu Shuai and Ni Zhixin, who are coached by one of his former teammates.

"Our team worked really well together. Everyone gave their best," Li said. "This achievement owes a lot to our coach and my teammates. Without them, I wouldn't be standing here today."

Reflecting on his future, the 36-year-old added: "I'll keep working in the field I love and do my best to help more people understand and get involved in shooting. Whether I continue competing or move into coaching depends on where I'm needed most."

Jiangxi defeated host Guangdong 9-7 to take the bronze.

Competition continues Wednesday with the men's 10m air rifle team final, along with the women's 25m pistol and men's 10m air pistol gold-medal events.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)