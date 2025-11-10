China welcomes EU's efforts on Nexperia issue

November 10, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the European side's continued efforts to leverage its influence to urge the Netherlands to correct its wrongdoing on issues related to Nexperia as soon as possible, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on a recent statement posted by European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic on his personal social media account regarding issues related to Nexperia, an overseas subsidiary of Chinese company Wingtech.

The spokesperson said the root cause and responsibility for the current disruptions in the global semiconductor supply chain lie with the Dutch side.

China hopes the European side will further intensify its efforts to urge the Netherlands to withdraw its measures related to Nexperia and ensure the normal supply of Nexperia-related products, said the spokesperson.

Upholding a responsible attitude toward safeguarding the security and stability of the global semiconductor supply chain, China has taken practical measures to grant exemptions for compliant exports intended for civilian use, the spokesperson added.

