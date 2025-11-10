Nighttime view of aircraft carrier Fujian

China Military Online) 10:15, November 10, 2025

Photo shows aircraft carrier Shandong (Hull 17) and Fujian (Hull 18) attached to the navy of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command being moored silently on both sides of a wharf. China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, the Fujian (Hull 18), was officially commissioned into the Chinese PLA Navy at a naval port in Sanya city, South China's Hainan province, on November 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mu Ruilin)

Photo shows aircraft carrier Fujian (Hull 18) attached to the navy of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command berthing in a wharf. China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, the Fujian, was officially commissioned into the PLA Navy at a naval port in Sanya city, South China's Hainan province, on November 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mu Ruilin)

Photo shows J-35 fighter jet in position and deck crews in full gear onboard the aircraft carrier Fujian (Hull 18). China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, the Fujian (Hull 18), was officially commissioned into the Chinese PLA Navy at a naval port in Sanya city, South China's Hainan province, on November 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mu Ruilin)

Photo shows ground crews assigned to the navy of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducting inspections on a J-15T fighter jet and a J-35 fighter jet onboard the aircraft carrier Fujian (Hull 18). China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, the Fujian (Hull 18), was officially commissioned into the Chinese PLA Navy at a naval port in Sanya city, South China's Hainan province, on November 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mu Ruilin)

Photo shows ground crews assigned to the navy of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducting inspections on a J-15T fighter jet onboard the aircraft carrier Fujian (Hull 18). China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, the Fujian (Hull 18), was officially commissioned into the Chinese PLA Navy at a naval port in Sanya city, South China's Hainan province, on November 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mu Ruilin)

Photo shows sailors assigned to the navy of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command boarding the aircraft carrier Fujian (Hull 18). China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, the Fujian (Hull 18), was officially commissioned into the Chinese PLA Navyat a naval port in Sanya city, South China's Hainan province, on November 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mu Ruilin)

Photo shows aircraft carrier Shandong (Hull 17) and Fujian (Hull 18) attached to the navy of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command being moored silently in a wharf at night. China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, the Fujian (Hull 18), was officially commissionedinto the Chinese PLA Navy at a naval port in Sanya city, South China's Hainan province, on November 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mu Ruilin)

