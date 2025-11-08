Chinese vice premier calls for joint global action to protect tropical rainforests

Xinhua) 13:51, November 08, 2025

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday called for concerted efforts of all countries to jointly advance tropical rainforest conservation.

Ding, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative and also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a luncheon hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the "Tropical Forests Forever Facility" fund.

President Xi has emphasized the need for strict protection of tropical rainforests, and to promote ecological conservation, green development and the improvement of people's well-being in a coordinated manner, Ding said.

He noted that in recent years, China has strengthened policies and regulations, increased funding and technological input, and set up the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, achieving significant results in both environmental protection and local development.

Ding stressed that the protection of tropical rainforests concerns the survival and well-being of humanity and represents a common cause of all humanity, noting that it requires the concerted efforts of all countries.

He also called for building multilateral and bilateral cooperation platforms, enhancing communication and coordination, and working together to advance tropical rainforest protection.

Developed countries should, within the framework of the UN climate convention, provide adequate funding to support developing countries in reducing deforestation and rainforest degradation, he noted, adding that China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with all parties on tropical rainforest conservation and make greater contributions to global climate and environmental governance.

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Surinamese President Jennifer Simons, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, among others, attended the event and delivered remarks.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)