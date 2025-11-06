Automaker XPENG releases new video to prove its robot 'IRON' is not human

November 06, 2025 Global Times

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG unveiled its new-generation humanoid robot "IRON" at its 2025 Tech Day on Wednesday, captivating audiences with its lifelike appearance and feline grace. The unveiling quickly ignited heated debate among Chinese and international netizens, prompting the company to release a video on Thursday morning to prove there wasn't a person inside.

After the robot's video was released on social media, foreign viewers on YouTube marveled at its realism, with some commenting, "This looks amazing. The way it all fits into that suit," and "Definitely the most human-like gait out there." Some, however, remained cautious, with one remarking, "I'll believe it once reviews confirm it's not teleoperated — until then, I'm skeptical." Similarly, Chinese netizens commented under XPENG CEO He Xiaopeng's post on Douyin that the figure looked so lifelike they could hardly believe it was a robot rather than a human.

To dispel online speculation that the model was a real person, He Xiaopeng released a video on Douyin explaining the details of the robot's design, which was also shared with the Global Times on Thursday morning. In the video, he said, "If you were there yesterday among the more than 500 friends and media at the scene, you wouldn't think it was a human. But through video alone, it's hard to see clearly. For example, when standing beside it, you can hear the cooling system and a bit of fan noise."

He then invited the engineering team on stage, saying, "If you still think there's a person inside, take a look at this hand. It's too small for a human hand." The CEO went on to point out the ear-like indentations on both sides of the head, explaining, "They're actually microphones designed to function like human ears."

To further prove his point, he even asked staff to unzip the back of the robot on camera, revealing the internal mechanical structure beneath the outfit.

Unlike most humanoid robots, XPENG's new-generation IRON is designed to be "born from within." It features a human-like spine, bionic muscles, and a fully flexible skin that can be customized for different body types, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times.

With 82 degrees of freedom (DOFs) across the body, the robot moves naturally and gracefully, capable of complex, catwalk-style motions. Its hands, equipped with 22 DOFs, achieve true human-size proportions thanks to the industry's smallest harmonic joints, the company said.

The IRON also debuts the industry's first use of solid-state batteries, offering exceptional lightness, high energy density, and enhanced safety, according to the company.

XPENG told the Global Times on Thursday that its new-generation humanoid robot IRON will first be deployed in service-oriented scenarios such as reception, shopping assistance, and patrolling.

Addressing one of the industry's most debated questions - whether humanoid robots should truly resemble humans - XPENG told the Global Times that its answer is "to be as human-like as possible." The company believes that achieving extreme human likeness is essential to tackling core challenges in commercialization, generalization, and data training.

A representative from XPENG told the Global Times that aiming for a human-like form isn't just an aesthetic choice — it's practical. "If you think about it, real intelligence can't be scripted. It grows through AI learning, and the richest data we have comes from human behavior itself," the representative said.

"Our homes, offices, factories — everything is built for people. So when a robot moves and behaves more like a person, it can slip into those spaces far more naturally."

He added that user acceptance is just as important as technology. "People have to like it and trust it. A robot that feels familiar is easier to approach, easier to work with — and that's how you get real adoption and scale."

Compared with the first-generation model, XPENG's new IRON has undergone a full upgrade in its bionic design, intelligent system, and energy architecture, achieving a new level of human-like appearance and interaction. Equipped with three Turing AI chips delivering 2,250 TOPS of computing power, the robot debuts XPENG's first large physical-world model that integrates VLT, VLA, and VLM systems to enable advanced dialogue, motion, and interaction, according to the company.

The VLT model, developed specifically for robotics, serves as the core engine for autonomous operation, enabling IRON to think, reason, and make independent decisions, the company said.

"Highly human-like AI robots have strong potential in the service industry," Ma Jihua, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times. "They can play key roles in elderly care, hospitality, and education, where natural human-robot interaction is essential."

Ma noted that achieving such realism demands powerful AI. "Robots must not only look human but also think and move like humans."

"XPENG's humanoid robot demonstrates a level of dynamic coordination and embodied intelligence well above the current industry average," Liu Dingding, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times on Thursday. "From motion continuity to posture control, its stability and biomechanical fluidity closely resemble that of a human, reflecting deep integration of perception, control, and algorithmic modeling."

Ma added that automakers such as XPENG and Xiaomi have unique advantages in developing humanoid robots. "Building robots is much like making cars - both rely on sensors, control systems, and intelligent algorithms. Level 4 autonomous vehicles are already advanced robots in essence, and the next step could be something close to real-world 'Transformers.'"

Liu noted that China's breakthroughs in embodied intelligence mark a rapid expansion of AI into the physical world. "Whether in smart vehicles, industrial robotic arms, or humanoid robots, the underlying systems share the same foundation of AI algorithms and computing power. With continued advances in visual perception, motion planning, and energy management, different intelligent forms are increasingly achieving cross-scenario synergy."

