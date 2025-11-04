Home>>
PD Vlog | AI that understands you more: World Voice Expo and Developer Festival
(People's Daily App) 13:07, November 04, 2025
The 8th World Voice Expo and iFlytek 1024 Global Developer Festival 2025 kicked off at the Hefei Sports Center on Nov. 2, 2025. Themed "AI that understands you more," the expo features AI applications that are close to our daily life and concrete needs. Follow our People's Daily reporter to explore the future possibilities of an AI-powered society.
(Produced by Guan Haoyu)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nanning in S China's Guangxi harnesses AI to upgrade agriculture
- China showcases AI innovation at key expo
- Interview: China illuminates global digital future with "responsible AI technology and human-centered vision" -- Kuwaiti official
- S China's Guangxi achieves remarkable results in its 'AI Plus Agriculture' initiative
- Fintech firms, AI allied for more progress
- Commentary: China tech wave an engine of global prosperity, not a threat
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.