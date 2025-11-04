PD Vlog | AI that understands you more: World Voice Expo and Developer Festival

(People's Daily App) 13:07, November 04, 2025

The 8th World Voice Expo and iFlytek 1024 Global Developer Festival 2025 kicked off at the Hefei Sports Center on Nov. 2, 2025. Themed "AI that understands you more," the expo features AI applications that are close to our daily life and concrete needs. Follow our People's Daily reporter to explore the future possibilities of an AI-powered society.

(Produced by Guan Haoyu)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)