China tests inflatable space factory, eyes in-orbit manufacturing

Xinhua) 11:06, November 04, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese scientists has completed the ground tests of an inflatable, reconfigurable module for a novel space manufacturing platform, in a significant step toward enabling large-scale industrial production in orbit.

The breakthrough module, details of which were announced on Monday, has an innovative design that is intended for launch in a tightly folded configuration and inflates once in orbit to form a large, stable workspace, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Test images have revealed that the expanded module forms a cylindrical structure over 2 meters in diameter. Researchers say the expandable structure makes it an ideal candidate for future space-based manufacturing, including areas such as biopharmaceuticals, 3D printing and the production of novel materials.

The field tests involved achieving a reliable, airtight connection between rigid structures and the flexible habitat; precise, controlled deployment in a microgravity environment; and ensuring the inflated module provides a sufficiently stable environment for high-precision manufacturing tasks.

Typically, orbital platforms are constrained by launch-vehicle size and costly to build, and experience difficulty expanding in space.

"This technology will push space manufacturing from proof-of-concept toward engineering reality," said project lead Yang Yiqiang from the CAS' Institute of Mechanics. "In the future, the utilization of space resources will be more accessible."

