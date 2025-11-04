Pressure won't resolve issues: FM on latest US tariff threats

09:27, November 04, 2025 By Ma Tong ( Global Times

A Chinese Foreign Ministry (FM) spokesperson stated on Monday that threats and pressure will not contribute to resolving issues concerning rare-earth export controls, urging the US side to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, in order to inject greater stability into the world economy.

FM spokesperson Mao Ning's comments came in response to media inquiries about US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's reported claims on Sunday that the US is prepared to raise tariffs on China if China continues blocking rare-earth exports.

China's competent authorities have repeatedly made clear their position on the country's export control policy regarding rare earths, Mao told a press briefing.

"The outcomes of the recent economic and trade consultations between Chinese and US teams in Kuala Lumpur fully demonstrate that dialogue and cooperation are the right ways to address issues, while threats and pressure will not help resolve them," Mao said.

Mao stressed that the pressing task for both sides is to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their meeting in Busan, South Korea and to inject greater stability into China-US economic and trade cooperation as well as the world economy.

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Bessent noted that China dominates the global rare-earth market and expressed hope that they can depend on China to be a "more reliable partner," following the recent agreement between the two nations, according to the Business Times of Singapore.

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday unveiled the outcomes achieved by Chinese and US delegations during their recent economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the agreement, the US will suspend for one year the implementation of a new rule announced on September 29 that expands its "entity-list" export restrictions to any entity that is at least 50 percent owned by one or more entities on the list. China will suspend the implementation of relevant export control measures announced on October 9 for one year and will study and refine specific plans, according to a MOFCOM spokesperson.

Gao Lingyun, a research fellow at the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that the US official's threats revealed not only US industries' dependence on Chinese supply chains, but also a zero-sum mindset through which they habitually judge other countries' intentions.

China has always honored its words with actions in implementing international agreements, whereas it is the US that should truly deliver on its commitments, Gao said, urging US officials to abandon groundless accusations and threats. "Turning agreements into real results through concrete efforts is not only good for both countries but also helps keep global supply chains stable."

The China-US economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur have yielded positive results, demonstrating that by upholding the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and through dialogue and cooperation, the two sides can find solutions to problems, the MOFCOM spokesperson said in Thursday's statement.

Noting that the outcomes are hard-won, the spokesperson said China looks forward to working with the US to jointly ensure the implementation of the outcomes, and inject more certainty and stability into bilateral economic and trade cooperation as well as the world's economy.

