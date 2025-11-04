China's top legislator, top political advisor meet with Slovenia's National Council president

Xinhua) 08:38, November 04, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Marko Lotric, president of the National Council of Slovenia, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, and Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, each met with Marko Lotric, president of the National Council of Slovenia, in Beijing.

Zhao, who is chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, noted that at present, China-Slovenia relations are on a steady, healthy development track, with close exchange at all levels. China is willing to work with Slovenia to continue on as trustworthy friends and partners, and to deepen mutual political trust and pragmatic cooperation to bring bilateral relations to a higher level, Zhao said.

The NPC is willing to deepen exchange at all levels between the legislative bodies of the two countries, and to strengthen the exchange of experience in state governance, aiming to create a sound legal environment for bilateral cooperation, he said.

Lotric said that Slovenia adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to strengthen exchange and cooperation between the two sides in various fields. Slovenia is also ready to work with China on building the Belt and Road, and on safeguarding international fairness and justice.

Wang, who is chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that under the strategic guidance of their two heads of state, China and Slovenia have held frequent exchanges and dialogues at all levels and in various fields since the beginning of this year, effectively enhancing mutual understanding and trust.

China appreciates Slovenia's adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to work with Slovenia to enhance exchange across the board, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, work for common development and push bilateral relations to a new high, he said.

The National Committee of the CPPCC stands ready to deepen mutual learning with the National Council of Slovenia to advance bilateral relations further, Wang said.

Lotric spoke highly of the Belt and Road Initiative and the four major global initiatives proposed by China and expressed appreciation for China's endeavors to promote common development, equity and justice. He said that Slovenia attaches great importance to developing its relations with China and is willing to join hands with China to seek the further development of ties in the future.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Marko Lotric, president of the National Council of Slovenia, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

