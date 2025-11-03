From smart care to robotic helpers, China-South Korea tie-ups tackle the evolving needs amid demographic changes

The 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was held in Gyeongju, South Korea, from October 31 to November 1. Under the theme of "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper," the meeting served as a crucial platform for member economies to strengthen cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Notably, leaders of the APEC on Saturday adopted a joint declaration, for the first time in the history of APEC that they have reached a common vision for artificial intelligence collaboration and a cooperative framework to address demographic changes.

This focus comes amid a significant ongoing shift across the Asia-Pacific: By 2050, nearly one-quarter of the region's population will be aged 60 or above - a demographic shift that pressures public systems while unlocking potential in the silver economy and technology-driven growth.

Through close-range observations by Global Times reporters in South Korea and interviews with several experts and officials, it has been noted that these two agenda items, though seemingly separate, are mutually reinforcing. AI technology provides solutions to alleviate labor shortages, while demographic changes create broad scenarios for AI applications.

Against this backdrop, China and South Korea, as key economies and geographical neighbors in the Asia-Pacific, enjoy particularly broad cooperation prospects in both addressing demographic transitions and driving AI innovation, making them well positioned to lead regional efforts in turning demographic challenges into opportunities.

Turn demographic challenges into opportunities

In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Eduardo Pedrosa, executive director of the APEC Secretariat, highlighted that South Korea, as the 2025 APEC host, has placed demographic change at the forefront of the economic leaders' meeting agenda. Pedrosa noted that the Asia-Pacific region is facing an aging population trend; what Korea and all APEC economies have been doing is sharing experiences and policies on how to address this, and learning from one another.

Statistics from South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety show that in 2024, the country's population aged 65 and above exceeded 10.24 million, accounting for 20 percent of the total population, making the country a "super-aged" society. According to the latest data released by South Korea's Ministry of Data and Statistics in October, the number of people in their 20s stood at around 6.3 million in 2024, down 193,000 from 2023 - the steepest decline among all age groups. The number of Koreans aged 70 and above has overtaken those in their 20s for the first time, as decades of low birthrates and rapid aging continue to reshape the country's demographics, the Korea Times reported on October 13.

A similar trend is observable across the Asia-Pacific region. Data from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in 2024 indicates that people aged 60 and above account for 15.1 percent of the region's total population, with this proportion expected to reach approximately one-quarter by 2050.

Yuan Xin, a professor at the School of Economics at Nankai University, told the Global Times that demographic structural change is a dynamic concept, whose connotations include not only the decline in fertility rates, but also multiple long-term trends such as the deepening of population aging, the extension of life expectancy, changes in the proportion of working-age population, and the increase in years of education received.

However, Yuan further pointed out that countries are presented with different types of demographic opportunities at different stages of development. The core of promoting socioeconomic development lies in transforming these opportunities into dividends through effective institutional design and policy guidance.

"In response to changes in population structure, we need structural reforms more than ever to foster new growth drivers and achieve sustainable prosperity," Koo Yun-cheol, South Korea's deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, told the Global Times.

Xiang Haoyu, a distinguished research fellow at the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies of the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times that from the perspective of industries and labor force, while demographic structural changes in the Asia-Pacific region bring challenges, they are also reshaping the regional economic pattern and development path.

"On one hand, traditional labor-intensive industries like manufacturing face transformation pressures and may gradually relocate to regions with younger demographic profiles. Markets tied to younger consumers, such as maternal and child products, education and training, and fast fashion, are likely to see growth narrowing," Xiang said. Conversely, sectors like healthcare, senior tourism, pension finance, smart home technologies are witnessing expanding prospects, he noted.

Against this backdrop, cooperation in senior tourism between China and South Korea has emerged as an example of "turning challenges into opportunities." Following the extended visa-free access between the two countries, the senior tourism market has witnessed significant growth.

"During the first half of 2025, the number of South Korean senior tourists on our dedicated routes increased by 25 percent year-on-year," said Wang Haitao, head of the China-South Korea senior tourism program at a travel agency in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. He noted that senior tourism has evolved from a "niche market" in the past to a "strategic sector" that the company now prioritizes.

To cater to the cross-border travel needs of senior groups, the travel agency has established a comprehensive senior-friendly service system. For transportation, it prioritizes the cruise ship route from Lianyungang to Incheon, adopting a "leisurely travel pace" to alleviate travel fatigue, and provides bilingual tour leaders and guides throughout the journey. Lianyungang is a coastal city in East China's Jiangsu Province, and Incheon is a major port city in South Korea. In terms of service details, every aspect, from luggage handling to dining arrangements, takes into account the physical characteristics of seniors.

Wang also revealed that the agency plans to further integrate tourism with health and senior care in the future, launching customized "residential tourism+medical check-up" products. These products will enable Chinese seniors to travel to South Korea for anti-aging treatments, while also attracting South Korean tourists to China to experience traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) wellness regimens. He believes that through such bidirectional service innovation, the challenges posed by aging are expected to be transformed into new opportunities for China-South Korea cooperation.

Down-to-earth tech captures hearts

When asked by the Global Times about his favorite Chinese product, An Sung-dae, deputy mayor of Ulsan Metropolitan City, immediately replied, "Robot vacuum cleaners." He emphasized that AI and demographic changes, though discussed as separate issues, are inherently complementary: AI can mitigate labor shortages, while shifting demographics create broader applications for AI technologies.

With severe aging trends in countries like South Korea and Japan, An noted that AI-driven automation and robotics could partially substitute human labor, especially in manufacturing, healthcare, and domestic services, by taking over repetitive or physically demanding tasks. This not only boosts societal efficiency but also helps vulnerable groups reduce household burdens and improve their quality of life. He also stressed that placing both topics on the APEC agenda fosters regional consensus on leveraging technology to address demographic challenges.

During interviews over the past few days in South Korea, local residents told Global Times that their favorite "Made-in-China" product is the robotic vacuum cleaner from Roborock. Most South Korean consumers usually prefer local brands, so why have Chinese robotic vacuum cleaners gained access to South Korean households and won their favor? A South Korean housewife explained, "Chinese-made robotic vacuum cleaners have high cleaning efficiency, low noise, and strong cleaning power, which have relieved me of lots of housework burden."

The Global Times learn from Roborock that since entering the South Korean market, the company has remained committed to deep local engagement, continuously improving product performance and user experience while building an efficient after-sales service system - a strategy designed to stay competitive in a market dominated by strong local brands and characterized by discerning consumers with exceptionally high standards for quality, innovation, and services.

The Global Times found that currently, Chinese service robots, once limited to demonstration halls, have now become a familiar sight across South Korea, rolling through hotel corridors, navigating supermarket aisles, and quietly assisting seniors at home. Their growing presence hints at a deeper transformation underway.

A broad space for cooperation

On October 23, the China-Japan-South Korea Elderly Care Technology Case Database was officially launched in Beijing. Led by the China National Research Center on Aging (CRCA), the initiative is co-supported by Kyung Hee University's Institute of Aging and Technology in South Korea and the Japan Center for International Exchange.

According to the CRCA, the database aims to build a sustainable cooperative ecosystem for technology-driven elderly care services among the three countries - all of which are grappling with rapidly aging populations. Through this platform, the three parties will jointly conduct annual case collection and release, host thematic seminars, and promote the implementation of innovative solutions.

For China, Japan, and South Korea, this cooperation lies at the intersection of economic vision and demographic reality, Yuan commented. "It opens new discussions about governance, community, and technology's role in daily life."

Yuan noted that demographic structural change is a common trend across the Asia-Pacific region, and this similarity lays a crucial foundation for regional cooperation. "Countries can view this trend as an opportunity to drive innovation, enhance governance, and foster new industries," he said.

Yuan also noted that China's experience in addressing demographic shifts offers valuable insights for Asia-Pacific countries, highlighting several key approaches like creating social opportunities for the elderly to contribute through education, volunteering, and community participation; and actively developing the silver economy by integrating elderly care, age-friendly housing, rehabilitation devices, and smart health management.

Regarding the future vision of AI cooperation and economic exchanges, Song Hong, a research fellow at the Institute of Economics under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that cooperation in AI applications could unlock new economic vitality.

"As AI reshapes service industries, it will bring new entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, especially for younger generations. By working together, APEC economies can turn demographic challenges into shared momentum for sustainable growth, helping these economies achieve a smoother social transition in the digital era," Song said.

Song noted that China's ongoing efforts in technological self-reliance are generating new opportunities for collaboration. "Cooperating with China means accessing a market that values both innovation and partnership," he said.

During the interview, Song particularly emphasized that the "technological complementarity" between China and South Korea provides a solid foundation for cooperation in AI and robotics. "Korean enterprises excel in semiconductors, precision manufacturing, and high-end hardware, while China leads in AI research and applications," he explained. "These complementary strengths make bilateral collaboration highly promising."

At the same time, Song acknowledged that deeper cooperation is not without challenges. "The main hurdles are external rather than internal," he said, citing global uncertainties and evolving supply chain dynamics.

With sustained commitment to leveraging complementary strengths and addressing shared challenges, Song expressed his confidence that the region can build a more resilient, innovative, and inclusive future where technology serves as a bridge to transform demographic pressures into lasting prosperity.

