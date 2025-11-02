Public services affected amid U.S. gov't shutdown

People step into an office of the Social Security Administration in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2025. Due to the U.S. federal government shutdown, some public services have come to a halt; national parks and the aviation system have been affected; and economic uncertainty has increased. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A sign of limited service is seen on the entrance of an office of the Social Security Administration in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2025. Due to the U.S. federal government shutdown, some public services have come to a halt; national parks and the aviation system have been affected; and economic uncertainty has increased. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows a store with a sign of accepting food stamp in New York, the United States. Due to the U.S. federal government shutdown, some public services have come to a halt; national parks and the aviation system have been affected; and economic uncertainty has increased. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows the air traffic control tower of the LaGuardia Airport in New York, the United States. Due to the U.S. federal government shutdown, some public services have come to a halt; national parks and the aviation system have been affected; and economic uncertainty has increased. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Passengers line up to check in at the LaGuardia Airport in New York, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2025. Due to the U.S. federal government shutdown, some public services have come to a halt; national parks and the aviation system have been affected; and economic uncertainty has increased. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows an office of the Social Security Administration in New York, the United States. Due to the U.S. federal government shutdown, some public services have come to a halt; national parks and the aviation system have been affected; and economic uncertainty has increased. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

