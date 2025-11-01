China's 'innovation boom' brings more opportunities

The combination of the Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket is transferred to the launching area of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu province, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo/Cheng Lin)

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) called for achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology and steering the development of new quality productive forces.

This major decision reflects a profound understanding of the essence and laws of innovation and demonstrates the CPC's strategic resolve to shape new advantages in development through science and technology.

It will not only inject strong momentum into advancing Chinese modernization, but also bring new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China has made solid strides in innovation-led development. In 2024, the country's total research and development (R&D) investment exceeded 3.6 trillion yuan ($506.28 billion), up 48 percent from 2020. China's overall national innovation capacity rose from 14th to 10th place in the global ranking. Emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, new energy, and biotechnology are rising rapidly, forming new drivers of economic growth.

From Shenzhou spacecraft soaring into space and the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope exploring the universe, to the domestically produced C919 passenger jet and China's first large cruise ship entering commercial operation, these milestones testify to the country's steady march toward self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

As Portuguese Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion Manuel Castro Almeida observed, China's remarkable achievements in innovation have made it a vital force in driving global scientific and technological progress.

A nation thrives when its science and technology thrive, and a robust science and technology sector is the cornerstone of a strong nation. Chinese modernization must be supported by the modernization of the country's science and technology.

One of the main goals of China's 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development is to significantly enhance self-reliance and strength in science and technology, achieve rapid breakthroughs in key and core technologies in crucial areas, and deepen the integration of scientific and industrial innovation. Strengthening development advantages through innovation is a strategic choice China has made with an eye on the big picture and the future.

Maintenance staff and a smart robot inspect power transformation equipment at a transformer station in Huangshi, central China's Hubei province. (Photo/Zhou Wei)

In the midst of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, whoever takes the lead in innovation will seize the initiative in development. Over the next five years, China will advance its initiatives to build strength in education, science and technology, and talent in a coordinated way, enhance the overall effectiveness of the national innovation system, boost its capacity for independent innovation, and capture the commanding heights of technological advancement to continuously foster new quality productive forces.

The systematic planning and clear roadmap for innovation have strengthened global confidence in China's development prospects. As UN Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder noted, China's innovation is not just about breakthroughs in specific areas; it represents a comprehensive momentum that has entered an "innovation boom period," reshaping the global scientific and technological landscape.

Photo shows China's first domestically built large cruise ship Adora Magic City. (Photo/Yang Xuemei)

Sci-tech innovation is a vital force for humanity to address risks and challenges and promote peace and development. China has always worked to ensure that scientific and technological progress benefits all humankind, contributing wisdom and strength to addressing global challenges. The country has established science and technology cooperation relations with over 160 countries and regions, signed 119 intergovernmental science and technology cooperation agreements, proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative, issued the International Science and Technology Cooperation Initiative, and launched the Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science. China's growing role in global science and technology governance is widely recognized.

Chinese enterprises are also advancing open and shared innovation. AI company DeepSeek is committed to open-source approaches, while leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has made its core technologies available for industry-wide sharing. In pursuing technological breakthroughs, Chinese enterprises are simultaneously promoting the mutual benefit and sharing of innovative achievements, empowering inclusive development worldwide. As China accelerates its pace of innovation, it is also fostering a globally competitive, open environment for scientific and technological innovation, promoting international cooperation at a higher level, and ensuring that the fruits of innovation benefit more countries and peoples.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will continue to illuminate its path of development with the light of innovation, pursue international cooperation in science and technology with greater openness, and contribute even more to human progress.

