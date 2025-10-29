Xi to meet Trump on Oct. 30 in ROK
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and the United States, President Xi Jinping will meet with President Donald Trump in Busan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), on Oct. 30 local time to exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing that head of state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-U.S. relations. At this meeting in the ROK, the two heads of state will have in-depth communication on strategic and long-term issues concerning China-U.S. relations, as well as major issues of common concern, Guo said.
"We are willing to make joint efforts with the U.S. side to work for positive outcomes of this meeting, which will provide new guidance and impetus for the stable development of bilateral relations," Guo said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping's vision for an open, inclusive Asia-Pacific
- Xi highlights key role of 15th Five-Year Plan
- Xi urges seizing window of opportunity as China charts its new five-year plan
- Xi, Finnish president exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Book explaining Xi's discourses on social security published
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.