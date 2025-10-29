Xi to meet Trump on Oct. 30 in ROK

Xinhua) 15:14, October 29, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and the United States, President Xi Jinping will meet with President Donald Trump in Busan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), on Oct. 30 local time to exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing that head of state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-U.S. relations. At this meeting in the ROK, the two heads of state will have in-depth communication on strategic and long-term issues concerning China-U.S. relations, as well as major issues of common concern, Guo said.

"We are willing to make joint efforts with the U.S. side to work for positive outcomes of this meeting, which will provide new guidance and impetus for the stable development of bilateral relations," Guo said.

