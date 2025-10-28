Croatian students learn more about China during embassy's Open Day

ZAGREB, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Croatia welcomed students from the Faculty of Economics at the University of Zagreb on Monday during the embassy's Open Day.

Chinese Ambassador to Croatia Qi Qianjin delivered a lecture to an audience of over 30 students, introducing the 15th Five-Year Plan for China's economic and social development. He said the plan outlines China's development blueprint for the next five years and sends a strong signal of shared opportunities and common development between China and the rest of the world.

Regarding China-Croatia relations, he said China will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels and in all fields with Croatia, deepen people-to-people friendship, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

Damian Bhaskar, one participant, told Xinhua that he has been looking forward to learning about China-Croatia relations and about China's economy. "It is really nice and important for me to come here and learn," he said.

Mihaela Magdic, another student, described the visit as a unique experience. Appreciating the opportunity to engage directly with the ambassador, she said this visit offered her a deeper understanding of China's economic growth. "I enjoyed it very much," she said.

Moreover, the Croatian students enjoyed Tai Chi and performances of Chinese musical instruments by members of the Confucius Institute at the University of Zagreb. They also participated in workshops such as shuttlecock kicking, tea tasting, and writing their names in Chinese.

