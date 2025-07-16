Home>>
Croatian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:50, July 16, 2025
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman will visit China from July 20 to 22, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Wednesday.
Radman is visiting at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, the spokesperson said.
