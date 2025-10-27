U.S.' military operations in the Caribbean reveal interference in Venezuela's internal affairs

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Recently, the U.S. deployed several warships in the Caribbean under the pretext of America's War on Drugs, conducting military operations in international waters off the coast of Venezuela, targeting so-called "drug trafficking vessels."

According to recent reports from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Venezuela is not a major source of drugs flowing into the U.S. "The United States fabricates enemies to justify a supposed right to self-defense, which results in massacres in the Caribbean," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on social media.

Several U.N. experts have warned that the U.S.' activities are highly dangerous and pose a serious threat to peace and security in the Caribbean.

The U.S., under the guise of "fighting drugs," is in fact pursuing the Monroe Doctrine under new pretexts. Latin America has long lived under the shadow of the Monroe Doctrine. The U.S. has treated the region as its own "backyard," meddling in the internal affairs of countries in the region through military operations, economic sanctions, and other activities.

