Trump says he canceled meeting with Putin

Xinhua) 13:01, October 23, 2025

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has canceled his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We cancelled the meeting with President Putin," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It just didn't feel right to me."

"It didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I cancelled it, but we'll do it in the future," Trump added.

Trump said last week that he will meet with Putin in Hungary's Budapest for talks, following a phone conversation between the two leaders. On Tuesday, however, he told reporters at the White House that such a meeting would be "a waste of time."

