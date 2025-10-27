China's installed power generation capacity up 17.5 pct

Xinhua) 13:20, October 27, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's cumulative installed power generation capacity had reached 3.72 billion kilowatts by the end of September 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 17.5 percent, official data showed on Sunday.

Solar power generation capacity amounted to 1.13 billion kilowatts by the end of last month, surging 45.7 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

Wind power generation capacity reached nearly 582 million kilowatts by the end of September, rising 21.3 percent year on year, the NEA data revealed.

In the first nine months of 2025, China's major power generation companies invested 598.7 billion yuan (about 84.4 billion U.S. dollars) in power generation projects, up 0.6 percent year on year.

During the same period, investments in power grid projects totaled 437.8 billion yuan -- an increase of 9.9 percent year on year, the NEA data showed.

