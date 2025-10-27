World Laureates honors scientists

China Daily) 10:56, October 27, 2025

Three notable scientists were awarded the 2025 World Laureates Association Prize for their groundbreaking work at the World Laureates Forum 2025, which kicked off Saturday in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area.

Chen Jining, Party secretary of Shanghai, said at the opening ceremony that the city will accelerate efforts to build an international center for scientific and technological innovation, with continuous work to strengthen fundamental research, deepen international cooperation and foster a fertile ground for talent growth.

Established in 2021, the WLA Prize is an international science award recognizing exceptional individuals in the fields of computer science, mathematics, life science or medicine. Each category carries a substantial award of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million).

The 2025 WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics went to Richard Schoen, professor emeritus from the School of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford University in the United States. He was awarded for his pioneering contributions to geometric analysis and differential geometry.

Shing-Tung Yau, one of the world's most influential mathematicians, recalled that in the 1970s, geometry and analysis were often seen as separate fields, but Schoen was among the first to see their potential connection.

"He built an entire framework that united geometry, analysis and physics, shaping what we now call geometric analysis into a central pillar of modern mathematics," said Yau, also known as Qiu Chengtong.

Schoen said after receiving the award: "There are many excellent people who deserve the prize, so I feel fortunate to be chosen. Although it is a relatively new prize, the people who have received it are really impressive, and I am proud to join this distinguished group."

The 2025 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine was shared by Scott D. Emr, professor of molecular and cell biology at Cornell University, and Wesley I. Sundquist, professor of biochemistry at the University of Utah, both in the US. They were honored for discovering the cellular machinery responsible for membrane protein receptor trafficking and degradation, which is closely linked to virus budding, infection and HIV drug therapy.

Randy Schekman, chair of the World Laureates Association Life Science and Medicine Committee, said the independent yet complementary work of the two scientists solved a long-standing question in the cellular mechanisms of receptor membrane protein transport and degradation. Their discoveries helped Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company, develop a drug that nearly completely blocks new HIV infections.

"Their achievements represent the best of what basic science has to offer in discoveries of real-world impact," said Schekman, who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Michael Levitt, 2013 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and vice-chairman of the WLA, has attended all eight WLA Forums and met all WLA Prize winners. He said the prize is building its legacy as a symbol of the scientific spirit and fostering a truly global community of science.

"The laureates see science not as a competition but as a collective endeavor — a way of improving the human condition. When we honor them, we also affirm our belief that knowledge, curiosity and cooperation can overcome the boundaries of geography and politics," Levitt said.

He described the WLA community as one "where the East meets the West, theory meets application and established scientists meet the next generation of dreamers".

"I'm very grateful to the World Laureates Association for celebrating fundamental research and for its commitment to inspiring the next generation of scientists," Emr said, expressing his gratitude toward the organization.

Themed "Science in Future", the 2025 World Laureates Forum gathered about 150 scientists from more than 10 countries, including four Nobel laureates, four Turing Award winners, 16 leading academicians from China and over 100 outstanding young scientists from across the globe.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)