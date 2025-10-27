Report on China's state-owned assets in 2024 submitted for deliberation

Xinhua) 10:03, October 27, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A comprehensive report on China's state-owned assets (SOAs) in 2024 was submitted on Sunday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, for deliberation.

By the end of 2024, total assets of non-financial state-owned enterprises had reached 401.7 trillion yuan (about 56.6 trillion U.S. dollars), while that of state-owned financial enterprises hit 487.9 trillion yuan, according to the report.

It also provided details on SOAs held by government agencies and public institutions, as well as state-owned natural resources.

