Interview: China capable of adapting to uncertainties for long-term development, says German business leader

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a container being unloaded from the "Istanbul Bridge," the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route, at the Port of Gdansk, Poland. (Xinhua/Cui Li)

Amid rising protectionism and challenges to global supply chains, China's continued institutional opening-up sends a strong signal of stability, said a German business leader.

BERLIN, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, China has demonstrated its ability to turn external shocks into opportunities for long-term upgrading, said a German trade group leader in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Michael Schumann, chairman of the Board of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, noted that despite global uncertainties, China has continued to innovate, digitalize and pursue green transformation while maintaining social stability.

"Few countries manage such a balance. I would describe these five years as a period of resilient transformation, where challenges became catalysts for modernization," he said. "China's planning has a different quality, as implementation tends to be more consistent, and the people involved are highly trained for execution."

"China (has) advanced innovation, expanded digital infrastructure, accelerated the green transition and further improved people's well-being. That combination of structural reform and social stability is truly impressive," he added.

He highlighted China's development philosophy, which centers on innovation, coordination, green growth and openness. "It reminds us that GDP figures alone are no longer sufficient; development must be measured by sustainability, inclusiveness and resilience," Schumann said.

Building on this vision, he noted, the concept of "new quality productive forces" marks a significant shift in China's development model. "It shows that future growth depends less on low-cost labor and more on advanced technologies, green energy, digital platforms and human capital," he said. "For China, this means unlocking new drivers of modernization. For the world, it reshapes the engines of global growth toward sustainability and shared prosperity."

Schumann said he has already visited China three times this year, witnessing the dynamism of the Chinese economy firsthand. During one of his visits to an electric vehicle factory in Beijing, he was deeply impressed by the high-level automation and efficiency, which he said reflected the strong momentum of China's industrial innovation.

People learn about robotic arms at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Such progress, he added, is also reshaping global supply chains and business strategies. Many German firms are expanding in China to tap its market and stay connected to global manufacturing networks.

The country's dynamic innovation environment acts as a "fitness room" for foreign enterprises seeking to stay competitive, Schumann said.

"At a time when many economies are turning inward, China is doing the opposite and continues to open up," he said, citing the steady growth of the China-Europe Railway Express as a concrete example of how connectivity can translate into shared growth.

"The China-Europe Railway is not just about trade; it is about building trust, stability and development. Duisburg, for example, once an industrial city, is now transformed by logistics hubs and new businesses linked to the rail connection. The railway has truly created a ripple effect, boosting the local economy and providing tangible benefits to German communities," Schumann added.

Looking ahead, Schumann said that China's Five-Year Plan mechanism remains one of its major institutional strengths, combining long-term vision with operational excellence and ensuring coherence across ministries, regions and industries, which is difficult to achieve elsewhere.

As China prepares its 15th Five-Year Plan, Schumann expects the new framework to focus on green growth, digital transformation and the development of new quality productive forces. He also expressed hope that China will continue to deepen international cooperation in areas such as climate technology, sustainable finance and reform of global governance.

"I expect to see a China that is even greener, more innovative, and more connected to the world -- a China that continues to foster stability and shared prosperity," Schumann said.

