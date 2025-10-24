China further eases students' academic burden

Xinhua) 16:38, October 24, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday rolled out a set of 10 measures aimed at further alleviating the academic burden of primary and middle school students.

These measures encompassed a series of strict regulations, including imposing a cap on the total amount of written school assignments, cutting down the frequency of daily exams, and ensuring exam difficulty is kept at a reasonable level.

The MOE encouraged schools nationwide to designate one day each week as a "homework-free day."

The measures reiterated the country's commitment to maintaining strict oversight over subject-based training during the nine-year compulsory education period, spanning from primary to junior high school.

Simultaneously, they pledged to advance the reform of the junior high school graduation exam in a systematic manner.

Schools are required to organize at least one educational activity each month that focuses on health and safety, aimed at improving students' psychological resilience and immunity.

The MOE further mandated the full implementation of a daily two-hour sports activities initiative, urging schools and communities to make nearby sports venues accessible to students.

In addition, the measures underscored the importance of ensuring students have adequate sleeping time and develop healthy internet usage habits.

Special attention and care should be extended to vulnerable groups, such as left-behind children, orphans, and children from single-parent families, the MOE emphasized.

The MOE also highlighted the significance of fostering harmonious parent-child relationships within families.

