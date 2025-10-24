Nation to update cyber law to strengthen AI oversight

China Daily) 10:54, October 24, 2025

China will strengthen its monitoring and regulation of artificial intelligence security risks by amending the Cybersecurity Law, an official said on Thursday, in an effort to ensure the technology develops in a healthy, orderly manner that is beneficial, safe and fair.

The law, which took effect in June 2017, serves as a foundational legal framework in this field.

"Since its implementation, China has seen continuous progress in building a strong cyber power, with advancements in strategic technologies such as AI and further integration of the digital and real economies," noted Wang Xiang, spokesman for the Legislative Affairs Commission with the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature.

Wang praised the rapid development of AI, noting that the technology is spearheading a new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation, profoundly changing the way people live and work.

"Integrating AI deeply into socioeconomic development will inject new momentum into advancing Chinese-style modernization," he said.

However, he added that the development of new technologies like AI has introduced new challenges to cybersecurity, with cybercrimes occurring frequently.

To address the needs of AI governance, he revealed that an AI-related provision has been included in the draft amendment to the Cybersecurity Law, which is scheduled for review by the NPC Standing Committee in its upcoming session, in a move to help strike a balance between technological development and security.

Citing the draft amendment law, he said that foundational research in AI theory and the development of key technologies such as algorithms will receive strong support, while AI infrastructure and ethical standards will also be improved. Additionally, the monitoring, assessment and regulation of safety risks associated with the technology will be intensified.

Moreover, the draft amendment will also further align with the Civil Code and the Personal Information Protection Law, he added.

According to a previous decision, the NPC Standing Committee is scheduled to hold a new session in Beijing from Friday to Tuesday. Aside from reviewing the draft amendment to the Cybersecurity Law, Chinese lawmakers will also discuss draft revisions to the Organic Law of the Villagers' Committees and the Organic Law of the Urban Residents' Committees.

Wang said that the amendments of the organic laws aim to enhance the responsibilities of village and urban community committees, and that the draft amendments have proposed the establishment of committees for providing strong care for the elderly, women and left-behind children — whose parents work far from home.

"The revisions will improve the ability of village and neighborhood committees to help mediate disputes involving property management," he added.

According to the proposed agenda for the session, lawmakers will also review a draft amendment to the Environmental Protection Tax Law and a draft law on procuratorial public-interest litigation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)