New spine surgery tech draws experts

October 24, 2025

Nearly 100 experts from around the world recently convened in Shanghai for a conference, drawn by a Chinese-developed spinal endoscopic technology known as uni-port bi-channel dual-media, or UBD. The technology dramatically reduces surgical incisions from about 20 centimeters to just 1 cm.

Foreign spine surgery specialists from countries including Japan, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia and Ecuador expressed keen interest in the technology, which is lauded for significantly enhancing surgical safety and patient outcomes.

The inaugural International Conference of UBD Spinal Endoscopy and Innovative MISS (minimally invasive spine surgery) Techniques focused on the latest advancements in the field. The goal of the event, held from Oct 16 to 18, was to deepen global understanding of the Chinese technology and foster international collaborations.

Among the attendees was Santosh Tripathi from India, who runs his own hospital.

"I'm truly impressed by the potential of UBD technology," Tripathi said. "Its bi-channel feature is a global first, providing full visibility during surgery and boosting the surgeon's confidence while performing the operation."

Tripathi believes the technology will be highly appealing for treating complex spinal cases in India and neighboring regions, citing its advantages in controlling bleeding, managing the surgical field, and offering greater instrument freedom.

Changes in modern lifestyles are leading to a rise in spinal disorders, increasingly affecting younger populations and resulting in a growing demand for surgical solutions.

Professor He Shisheng at Shanghai East Hospital's minimally invasive spine center and his team developed the UBD system to overcome significant limitations they identified in traditional endoscopic spine surgeries, such as restricted operating space and high technical demands.

Based on decades of clinical experience, He and his team pioneered the concept of a uni-port bi-channel endoscope compatible with both air and water media. This system expands the indications for endoscopic surgery and enhances efficiency in treating complex spinal conditions.

Professor He noted that UBD achieved technological maturity in 2021 following a decade of experimentation and refinement.

"Our goal is to bring more complex cases into the realm of minimally invasive treatment, offering patients less trauma, greater efficiency and safer surgical experiences," he said.

"Unlike other common spine endoscopy technologies, UBD allows for bi-channel operations through a 1-cm incision," He explained. "In a surgical space measured in millimeters, doctors can avoid critical nerves and blood vessels while removing calcified disc tissue."

The surgical demonstrations performed during the conference received widespread acclaim.

Experts called for more long-term clinical follow-up data, multicenter comparative studies, and internationally registered papers to better assess the technology's safety and potential for broader applications.

Professor He confirmed that UBD technology has already been adopted in many regions of China, with more than 2,000 surgeries completed domestically. Furthermore, overseas UBD training centers have been established in Japan and Thailand.

Looking ahead, He noted that future optimizations will focus on integrating robotics and artificial intelligence into surgeries, including real-time data collection during operations to enhance precision.

