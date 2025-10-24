China's online retail sales reports steady growth in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 09:12, October 24, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's online retail sector maintained steady growth in the first nine months of this year, supported by the country's efforts to expand domestic demand and stimulate consumption.

During this period, online retail sales rose 9.8 percent year on year, with digital products and online services emerging as key highlights, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Online sales of digital products such as smartphones and computers climbed 8.3 percent, while spending on online services surged 20.2 percent, ministry data showed.

E-commerce in rural areas also saw steady growth, with online retail sales of agricultural products up 9.6 percent in the first nine months.

Meanwhile, international cooperation in the e-commerce sector strengthened, as the retail sales of imported goods on major platforms monitored by the ministry rose 8.3 percent, data showed.

