Tesla Q3 revenues up 12% year-on-year as Shanghai Gigafactory fuels growth

Tesla's total business revenue in the third quarter of 2025 rose 12 percent year-on-year to a record of $28.1 billion, and its Shanghai Gigafactory continues to serve as the company's global export hub, supporting expansion in the Asia-Pacific market, said a statement the carmaker sent to Global Times on Thursday.

The US electric carmaker's free cash flow reached $4 billion during the quarter, also a record high, said the statement.

Data from China Passenger Car Association showed that the Shanghai Gigafactory delivered over 90,000 vehicles in September, with more than 71,000 sold in the Chinese market, marking a 25-percent month-on-month increase.

In the third quarter of 2025, Tesla sales in the Chinese market reached nearly 170,000 units, up 31 percent quarter-on-quarter. The launch and delivery of the new six-seat Model Y L vehicle in China also drew strong market response, said the statement.

In the energy storage segment, the statement said that Tesla has deployed 12.5 gigawatt-hours of products, with production from the Shanghai Gigafactory continuing to drive business growth.

Taneja said the company's business is increasingly affected by tariffs, as all current sales come from China while alternatives are being developed. "However, as the ramp of mega factory Shanghai is happening, this is helping us avoid tariffs. We are using this factory to supply the non-US (market) demand," said Taneja.

