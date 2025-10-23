Trending in China | Frost's Descent: autumn's final solar term

(People's Daily App) 13:07, October 23, 2025

Frost's Descent, or Shuangjiang in Chinese, is the 18th of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, the last term of autumn, arriving this year on Thursday, October 23. This period heralds a sharp temperature drop and the season's first frost, signaling autumn's gentle fade into winter. In a time-honored tradition, Chinese people pause to admire the tranquil beauty of late autumn and the vibrant blooms of chrysanthemums. Many also enjoy persimmons, which fend off the encroaching chill.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

